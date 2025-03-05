Klagenfurt submitted all license documents

And at the WAC? There's a new, old face in training today: Ivorian Anderson Niangbo (25), a key figure in the 2019 European Cup fall as a loan player from Salzburg and recently re-signed just before the transfer deadline at the beginning of February, is finally here and is starting training today. Why the delay? "No idea!" says coach Didi Kühbauer. "Like all our new signings, he will now be given the time he needs to settle in, the time he needs to get up to speed."