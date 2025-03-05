Third division with application
Klagenfurt submitted all license documents
Austria Klagenfurt had not yet submitted all documents by the submission deadline for the Bundesliga license. The "Violets'" auditor has now given the go-ahead. And at the WAC? There's a new face in training, two license applications have even been submitted. . .
A total of 20 license applications were received by the Bundesliga on Monday - from all twelve first division clubs and eight second division clubs (see fact box). However, Austria Klagenfurt had not yet uploaded all the necessary documents to the Bundesliga upload system by the midnight deadline (we reported) - which has now been completed a day late.
"We have now submitted everything," was the response to an inquiry from Austria Klagenfurt's auditor, Ulrich Krassnig, on Tuesday.
Could a delay in the deadline result in major sanctions? Anything is possible, from a simple warning to a fine or a points deduction - a license denial due to a delay of just one day can definitely be ruled out. Senate 5 of the Bundesliga and the License Manager will contact the clubs directly in the event of queries or incompletely submitted documents - a decision in the first instance is expected on April 11 or 14 at the latest.
License applications
Applications for the Bundesliga:
- WAC, Austria Klagenfurt, Sturm, Salzburg, LASK, Rapid, Hartberg, Austria Wien, BW Linz, Altach, WSG Tirol, GAK (all from the Bundesliga), Austria Lustenau, Ried, Vienna, FAC, Admira, St. Pölten, SW Bregenz, Kapfenberg (all from the 2nd league).
Applications for 2nd division:
- WAC Amateure, FC Liefering, Horn, Lafnitz, Stripfing, Amstetten, Voitsberg, Sturm Amateure, Rapid Amateure, Austria Wien Amateure, Oberwart, LASK/OÖ Amateure, Hertha/FC Wels, Austria Salzburg, Imst.
If a club is not granted a license or approval, it has eight days to submit an appeal to the protest committee, which must then make its decision by the end of April. The last instance would be the Permanent Neutral Court of Arbitration.
And at the WAC? There's a new, old face in training today: Ivorian Anderson Niangbo (25), a key figure in the 2019 European Cup fall as a loan player from Salzburg and recently re-signed just before the transfer deadline at the beginning of February, is finally here and is starting training today. Why the delay? "No idea!" says coach Didi Kühbauer. "Like all our new signings, he will now be given the time he needs to settle in, the time he needs to get up to speed."
Amateurs for promotion to second division
Another interesting fact: for the first time, the WAC has also submitted an application for admission to the 2nd division for its amateurs. The only real competitor in the promotion race apart from the relegated LASK/OÖ Amateurs: Hertha/FC Wels, who are currently four points ahead of the young Wolves. "If it happens, we will accept promotion," WAC-AKA boss Walter Kogler had already told the "Krone" ahead of the spring start of the Regionalliga Mitte.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
