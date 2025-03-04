Trump has plans “for peace around the globe”

Flood of decrees in his first term of office

In the area of the economy, Trump has so far issued tariffs against China, Canada, Mexico and the EU, among others. In his first weeks in office, the US President has issued a record number of decrees. On his return to the White House, the 78-year-old is determined to use the power of the office to a greater extent than any of his predecessors. He has no inhibitions about testing the limits of the US constitution or falling out with traditional allies.