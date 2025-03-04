Speech to US Congress
Trump has plans “for peace around the globe”
On Tuesday evening (local time), US President Donald Trump will address Congress for the first time. It will be about "renewing the American dream", the White House announced. According to the statement, the Republican will talk about the domestic and foreign policy successes of his second term in office to date.
Other topics will include the economy and an appeal to Congress to release additional funds for border protection. Trump also wanted to present his plans "for peace around the world", according to reports. The main focus is likely to be on how to end the wars in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip.
As reported, Trump ordered the suspension of US aid to Ukraine on Monday evening (local time). He accuses Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selensky of not being prepared to reach a peace agreement with the Kremlin. With regard to the Gaza Strip, he made people sit up and take notice with his proposal to turn it into a "Riviera of the Middle East" and resettle the inhabitants.
Here you can see an announcement of the speech by Trump's press secretary.
Flood of decrees in his first term of office
In the area of the economy, Trump has so far issued tariffs against China, Canada, Mexico and the EU, among others. In his first weeks in office, the US President has issued a record number of decrees. On his return to the White House, the 78-year-old is determined to use the power of the office to a greater extent than any of his predecessors. He has no inhibitions about testing the limits of the US constitution or falling out with traditional allies.
Who is expected
The address to the US Congress begins at 9 pm (3 am CET). Among others, tech billionaire Elon Musk, who is advising the President on dismantling the state, is expected to attend. Trump's wife Melania has also invited guests who are said to have "suffered" under the previous administration. These include, for example, families whose relatives were murdered - by migrants who are said to have been in the USA illegally.
The leader of the Democrats in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, wants fired employees of the authorities to have their say before Trump's speech.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
