Trial in Innsbruck

Man beaten up: mysterious hammer attack in bar

Nachrichten
04.03.2025 06:00

A Serbian man was apparently brutally beaten up by compatriots in a bar in Innsbruck in August last year. The case has now gone to trial. But the murder weapon and the motive for the attack are still unclear.

Wild scenes took place in the middle of the Tyrolean capital in August last year. Four men - including the accused - allegedly stormed into a bar and deliberately attacked a man. The victim was seriously injured with glasses, chairs, punches and allegedly two hammers.

Motive for attack still unclear
The 48-year-old was unable to name a real motive for the attack at the trial on Monday. "I only remember that one of my people was bleeding and then the whole thing started," said the Serbian, who is said to have committed the crime with his nephew and his brother - both of whom are not available and are now probably back in their home country.

We definitely didn't have any hammers with us.

Der Angeklagte vor Gericht

Was the brutal attack "only" self-defense?
Although he admitted to hitting the man several times that night, he said it was "self-defense". "We definitely didn't have any hammers with us," said the defendant.

Trial adjourned for further witnesses
The interrogation of the seriously injured victim did not shed any light on a possible motive either. "We had a little problem with each other a year ago." Insults were hurled at the mother of one of the victims and her children for no reason. "But there was nothing more." The trial was adjourned for further witnesses.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Markus Stegmayr
Samuel Thurner
