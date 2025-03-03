Victim left lying there
Attempted murder in Lower Austria: youngest defendant only 14
The Lower Austrian is just 14 years old and is already facing the most serious charge in the Austrian penal code in the Krems regional court. Together with two friends, he beat up a 45-year-old man for hours - then they planned to leave their victim to die in the forest.
He looks childlike as he sits there between the 20 and 29-year-old co-defendants in Krems Regional Court (Lower Austria). But the prosecutor warns: "The 14-year-old is accused of most of the crimes." Shortly after his 14th birthday, he threw his first punch at another teenager; less than a month later, the next violent outburst resulted in a broken nose.
Boy problematic since the age of eleven
"He really slipped away from his parents," his defense lawyer points out, noting that he actually comes from a stable and loving family in the Waldviertel. The boy had his first experience with alcohol and drugs at the age of eleven. He came into conflict with the law even before he reached the age of criminal responsibility. Stays in psychiatric clinics did not help ...
But compared to the main charge, the beatings in question can almost be described as harmless. The boy and two Lower Austrians are accused of the attempted murder of a 45-year-old man.
"My client felt abused by the victim"
The 14-year-old met the much older man last summer. "My client felt abused by the victim," said his defense lawyer. Sexual acts took place between the boy and the later victim. "My client was drunk or smoked up. He says himself that he didn't really want that."
The plan was for us to go there and harass him for doing something like that with a boy.
Angeklagter (29) vor den Geschworenen
"He told the co-defendants about the sexual acts, which he was of course embarrassed about afterwards," said the prosecutor. They decided to give the victim a thrashing on November 21. "It was planned that we would go there and harass him for doing something like that to a boy," the oldest defendant admits that they wanted to blackmail the victim.
45-year-old left to die in the forest
But it didn't stop there: they beat the man black and blue, put him in the car and drove him across the Waldviertel. They stopped again and again to beat him. They also hit him with a piece of wood. Fortunately, the 45-year-old was not seriously injured.
After a few hours, the three planned to abandon the victim in the woods, injured, without his clothes and cell phone - the 45-year-old managed to escape when the defendants were momentarily inattentive. He was able to alert the police.
The public prosecutor interjected in the jury court: "What would have happened if the victim had not been able to escape? According to the public prosecutor, there is only one logical outcome: they wanted to eliminate him." They face long prison sentences for, among other things, deprivation of liberty, aggravated extortion and attempted murder. All three unanimously deny the latter. The sentences are due to be handed down tomorrow.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.