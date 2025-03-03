Attack on tips “is unacceptable”

Tips are an essential part of wages, especially for the catering industry, but also for taxis and hairdressers, for example. Depending on the sector and federal state, there are different flat-rate tax rates set by the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKÖ) and the Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK). According to the government programme, this is to be evaluated and standardized nationwide. However, industry representatives are already complaining that there is an increase in audits and additional demands.