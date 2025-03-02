Negative record on the mountain
Into the high mountains with sneakers, joggers and Google
On average, Lower Austrian mountain rescuers had to be called out twice a day in the previous year. With a total of 797 missions, 2024 was much busier than the previous year. The reason for this: too little planning and more and more people on the mountain.
Another 35 new mountain rescuers are currently being trained on the Gemeindealpe near Maria Zell. And that's a good thing, because the number of volunteer rescuers is increasing year on year.
Record number of "uninjured rescues"
"A quarter of the missions take place in winter, a third in summer," explains Karl Weber from the Lower Austrian Mountain Rescue Service. And more and more missions involve rescuing uninjured people because people simply go up the mountain unprepared. "Many walk up to over 2,000 meters in sneakers and jogging trousers and at some point can no longer go forwards or backwards," he cites an example on the Schneeberg. Last year, the mountain rescue team had to rescue a couple of reckless boys from icy heights in the middle of the night.
More and more missions are ending at night. "Rescues are often carried out in terrible conditions, where no assistance from the air rescue service is possible," explains Weber.
However, it is not only the number of missions that has increased, but also the distribution of missions. "Whereas mountain rescuers used to almost only be called out at the weekend, people are now also out on the mountain during the week," says Weber. The main reason for this is flexible working hours since corona.
The most call-outs were at Semmering, followed by Göstling, Reichenau, Mitterbach and Puchberg.
Change in the management team
In October 2024, Regional Director Matthias Cernusca handed over the leadership of Mountain Rescue Lower Austria/Vienna to Karl Weber (Mitterbach branch) and Simone Radl (Reichenau branch) at his own request after more than seven years. The official handover will take place in May.
Weber's advice to all mountain enthusiasts: "Careful tour planning, a reliable weather app and a good old-fashioned map can save lives."
And: with just 36 euros a year, you not only support the voluntary work of the mountain rescue service, but also enjoy comprehensive insurance cover.
