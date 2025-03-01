With lots of magic
Herbal witch Uschi as a nature park guide
Zezelitsch loves her area Rosalia - Kogelberg. This can now be heard and seen. She guides you through the nature reserve via app.
Do you want a touch of magic at the start of spring? Then head for the Rosalia-Kogelberg Nature Park. You can now find out for yourself what's so special here with the help of a smart guide from the herb witch.
"Our nature park is one of the first in the whole of Austria to offer something like this for its guests," says Uschi Zezelitsch. She worked on the texts for two years. "It was great fun," she admits. "It was a wonderful task to showcase the rare plants, animals and other special features of my nature park in texts and videos." Until the spring adventures go online in mid-March, you can learn about the native mosses and lichens along the Owl Trail, around the pond meadows, she shows a reading stone, makes buds and catkins tasty for visitors and shows how colorful winter is in the nature park.
The Smartguide is suitable for individual tourists, walkers and cyclists, as well as for families with children, tourist groups, groups of senior citizens, school groups, garden tours and people with special needs. Most of the route is barrier-free.
How it works: Download the Hearonimus app and the Smartguide from the homepage - www.rosalia-kogelberg.at - free of charge or scan the QR codes on the Smartguide signposts on site. Have fun!
