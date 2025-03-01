Herbal witch Uschi as a nature park guide

"Our nature park is one of the first in the whole of Austria to offer something like this for its guests," says Uschi Zezelitsch. She worked on the texts for two years. "It was great fun," she admits. "It was a wonderful task to showcase the rare plants, animals and other special features of my nature park in texts and videos." Until the spring adventures go online in mid-March, you can learn about the native mosses and lichens along the Owl Trail, around the pond meadows, she shows a reading stone, makes buds and catkins tasty for visitors and shows how colorful winter is in the nature park.