Rossi assist again not enough for Minnesota

The 23-year-old forward was the "second assist giver" on Vincent Hinostroza's goal on the first power play chance, which gave the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 lead in the 18th minute. Nevertheless, the match ended 2:5 for the Austrian's club. It was the third loss in a row for the Minnesota Wild. Rossi now has 21 goals and 30 assists, or 51 scoring points.