Ice Hockey League
Over and out! Caps miss the quarterfinals
The season is over for the Vienna Capitals! In the deciding game in the pre-playoff against Fehervar, the Viennese team lost 2:3 (2:2, 0:0, 0:1) away from home on Friday evening. The Hungarians thus managed their second win in the "Best Of Three" and booked the last place in the quarter-finals of the ICE Hockey League. The playoff starts on Sunday.
The Capitals trailed twice in the first period in the Szekesfehervar arena, but were always able to equalize. Defenceman Jack Dougherty equalized Balazs Varga's early lead for the Hungarians on the second attempt. Only seven minutes had been played.
The game continued at high speed, with Chase Berger (12) initially beating the Caps' Tyler Parks, who was outstanding in the second duel, from an acute angle. Christof Kromp (19) answered from a rebound shortly before the first break.
Parks kept the Caps in the game
Parks then kept the Caps in the game, while Fehervar had the better chances in the second period. At one point, head coach Gerry Fleming's team came close to scoring a third goal, but Fehervar goalie Rasmus Reijola also showed his class against Peter Krieger.
Fehervar finally rewarded themselves when a shot from Chris Brown slipped between Parks' pads (42'). In the following minutes, the game became dangerously one-sided for the visitors in the Capitals' third.
Another equalizer would not fall
Two penalties against the Hungarians brought the Viennese back into the game, but they were unable to equalize again in the power play or in the final offensive with one man more on the ice.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
