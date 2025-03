Doesn’t anyone want to be champion?

So far, 2025 has not been the year of Austria's nominal top teams. Neither champions Sturm, runners-up Salzburg nor the Viennese clubs Rapid and Austria are in a really good mood at the moment, and none of them can be entirely satisfied with the points they have picked up so far this spring. None of the aforementioned clubs have managed to pick up more than five "Körndl" (Salzburg) from their first three league games. Graz and the Veilchen have collected four, while Hütteldorfer are still without any points. With these meagre yields, the question almost arises as to whether nobody wants to become champions? The battle for the league title is turning into a snail's race!