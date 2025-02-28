Sensational coup – Baden rocks the world stage

It goes without saying that HSG events are also looking forward to the spectacle. National and international dredging has been taking place in Baden for 20 years - and now, after intensive negotiations with the European Association, there will be a Challenger for the first time. "We've been working towards this for many years. It was always our dream. We expect Olympic and world champion teams to compete for gold with the red-white-red stars. It will be unique - that's a promise!" says organizer Dominik Gschiegl. HSG partner Nicolas Hold adds just as enthusiastically: "We will present the fans with a setting befitting the occasion. Including the stadium at Strandbad Baden. It's going to be great!" A week later, the U22 European Championship will take place at the same venue.