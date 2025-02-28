Challenger for the first time
Sensational coup – Baden rocks the world stage
Great news for all beach fans! For the first time, Baden will host a tournament at the second-highest world level. HSG-Events and the Austrian Volleyball Association have succeeded in bringing a Challenger tournament to the spa town from August 6 to 10, 2025. And at the picturesque lido.
Vienna falls through this year. Hannes Jagerhofer's multi-sport event with beach volleyball in Pörtschach will also come to nothing following the withdrawal of main sponsor A1. But now there is some good news from Baden. The team from HSG-Events and the Austrian Volleyball Association have scored a major coup: as part of Beach Volleyball Baden presented by SPORTLAND Niederösterreich, there will be a Challenger tournament on the FIVB Beach Pro Tour for the first time from August 6. "Of course that's very, very cool," says Austria's veteran Alex Horst, for whom it's more or less a home event as a South Viennese. "I've always loved playing at the lido and I'm really looking forward to one of the big highlights of the season."
It goes without saying that HSG events are also looking forward to the spectacle. National and international dredging has been taking place in Baden for 20 years - and now, after intensive negotiations with the European Association, there will be a Challenger for the first time. "We've been working towards this for many years. It was always our dream. We expect Olympic and world champion teams to compete for gold with the red-white-red stars. It will be unique - that's a promise!" says organizer Dominik Gschiegl. HSG partner Nicolas Hold adds just as enthusiastically: "We will present the fans with a setting befitting the occasion. Including the stadium at Strandbad Baden. It's going to be great!" A week later, the U22 European Championship will take place at the same venue.
A top world tournament like this is hugely important for the local association. "Since the surprising cancellation of the multi-sport event in Carinthia, we have been working hard to find a replacement," says President Gernot Leitner. "From the ÖVV's point of view, it was and is extremely important to have a high-quality home event for our national teams in Austria every year. We are overjoyed that, together with HSG-Events, we have succeeded in bringing a World Tour Challenge to Baden." So, dear beach fans: mark August 6-10 in your calendars...
