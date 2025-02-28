Mexico extradites powerful drug lords to the USA

"Drug lord of the drug lords" extradited

According to the US Department of Justice, in addition to Caro Quintero, the former head of the notorious drug cartel Los Zetas, Miguel Ángel Treviño alias Z-40, his successor Omar Treviño, also known as Z-42, and the former leader of the Juárez cartel, Vicente Carrillo Fuentes, were extradited. Never before has Mexico handed over so many powerful drug lords to the United States at once.