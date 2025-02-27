Chechens against Syrians: Like in a gangster movie

"Victims missed", but still five attempted murders

It took less than five minutes after getting out of the swanky SUV for at least six shots to echo through the night - fired by the older man. "He missed the victims and hit a tree trunk and several vehicles," describes the public prosecutor's office. "Due to the condition of the handgun and the impact of the cartridges on the bodies of the vehicles, the fired cartridges splintered, disintegrated and bounced off the sides." Two Syrians were slightly injured as a result.