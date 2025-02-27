Negotiations underway
Verdi extends warning strikes at Deutsche Post
In the wage dispute with Deutsche Post AG, the service union Verdi is increasing the pressure and calling for warning strikes at selected locations and service branches throughout Germany on Thursday.
Verdi had already called for warning strikes among parcel center employees on Wednesday night. An improved offer must be put on the table in the fourth round of negotiations next week.
Wide gap in positions
Verdi is demanding seven percent higher wages in a collective agreement that will only run for twelve months and would apply to around 170,000 letter carriers and women, parcel carriers and other logistics employees. The Post, which belongs to DHL, is offering an initial increase of 1.8 percent in a 27-month agreement, followed by a further two percent.
The offer presented by the employers in the third round of negotiations is completely inadequate. If accepted, it would mean noticeable real wage losses for employees.
Andrea Kocsis, stellvertretende Verdi-Vorsitzende und Verhandlungsführerin
Verdi is also insisting on three extra days' vacation to take account of the increased workload. Those who are members of Verdi should even get four. Swiss Post, on the other hand, is only offering one extra vacation day for employees who have less than 30 vacation days a year - i.e. around two thirds of the workforce.
Negotiations continue on Monday
The three previous rounds of negotiations have not produced any results, and the fourth round is planned for Monday. Swiss Post emphasized that the aim is to reach a result at the negotiating table.
