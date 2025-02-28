German League TICKER
LIVE from 20:30: VfB Stuttgart vs. FC Bayern
The 24th matchday in Germany's Bundesliga: VfB Stuttgart host FC Bayern Munich. We will be reporting live (see below).
Here is the LIVETICKER:
FC Bayern Munich will be looking to take the next step in the title fight in Germany's Bundesliga this evening and pick up another three points at VfB Stuttgart. The runners-up can at least maintain their eight-point lead over closest rivals Bayer Leverkusen and take the necessary momentum into the upcoming Champions League clash with Xabi Alonso's side. VfB, meanwhile, need a win to stay in contention for the Champions League places.
Despite the loud criticism of Vincent Kompany's team's performances in recent weeks, particularly in the narrow win against Celtic Glasgow in the top flight and the tired 0-0 draw against Leverkusen, the record champions travel to Cannstatt in impressive form. Eight wins from the last nine league games and 69 goals from 23 games, the second-best tally in Bundesliga history at this stage. In addition, a special statistic speaks for a victorious outcome for Munich: ÖFB team player Konrad Laimer's club has already won 70 times against the Swabians - a Bundesliga record.
FC Bayern has 400,000 members
Coach Kompany was nevertheless not dazzled by the impressive statistics: "It's never easy away from home against last season's runners-up. We just focused on it, didn't take a single step back in preparation because the game is very important for us. Stuttgart are a team that are dangerous in every phase," said the former Belgian defender. However, Kompany will have to do without Joshua Kimmich for the first time this season, who suffered a tendon irritation in the match against Frankfurt. The 30-year-old's contractual situation is uncertain: Bayern only announced on Thursday that they had withdrawn their contract offer.
Sporting director Max Eberl also saw a high priority. Stuttgart "have been playing very well and very stable in recent years. For us, it's a game against a Champions League contender," said Eberl. FC Bayern will not lack support for the "important" match: President Herbert Hainer had announced at the 125th anniversary celebrations that the club had cracked the 400,000 mark in club members. This makes FCB the sports club with the most members in the world, on a par with Benfica Lisbon.
"We have to be efficient"
The Swabians, on the other hand, are slowly coming under pressure. Head coach Sebastian Hoeneß's team have only won one of their last five games and dropped points against Christian Ilzer's Hoffenheim (1:1) last round. As a result, Stuttgart are three points behind the Champions League places in seventh place. However, a win against Bayern in the southern derby is a mammoth task. The Reds from Baden-Württemberg have only won one of their last eleven league games against their Bavarian rivals.
However, Hoeneß' squad still have one ace up their sleeve: Ermedin Demirović. The VfB striker knows how to beat Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. He scored twice against the multiple world goalkeeper in an Augsburg shirt last season. And that is exactly what he needs to do against the league leaders, as he is currently struggling to score. When asked about this, Hoeneß said: "It would be good if we were more efficient against Bayern. We want to put in a passionate, courageous performance," said the Munich native.
