LIVE from 20:30: VfB Stuttgart vs. FC Bayern

FC Bayern has 400,000 members

Coach Kompany was nevertheless not dazzled by the impressive statistics: "It's never easy away from home against last season's runners-up. We just focused on it, didn't take a single step back in preparation because the game is very important for us. Stuttgart are a team that are dangerous in every phase," said the former Belgian defender. However, Kompany will have to do without Joshua Kimmich for the first time this season, who suffered a tendon irritation in the match against Frankfurt. The 30-year-old's contractual situation is uncertain: Bayern only announced on Thursday that they had withdrawn their contract offer.