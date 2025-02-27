Burglaries in schools and kindergartens again

High property damage

The loot is likely to be small, Mayor Christian Partoll (FPÖ) emphasizes "that there is nothing to get there". What remains is the damage to property: "They broke open doors and windows, so the damage amounts to a few thousand euros," says Partoll angrily. The municipality is in contact with the police, who will be patrolling the areas more frequently in the near future. "We are also thinking about alarm systems in the properties."