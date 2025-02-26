Five Salzburgers taking part
World Ski Championships: “We are the dangerous underdogs”
Five Salzburg ski hopefuls are taking part in the 44th Alpine Junior World Championships in Tarvisio. This makes the regional association the second strongest delegation in the 16-strong team. While Viktoria Bürgler is taking part in the World Championships for the fourth time, there are also four talents celebrating their debut at this level.
With Mirjam Puchner and Stefan Brennsteiner, only two Salzburg ski aces took part in the home World Championships in Saalbach. At the 44th Junior World Ski Championships in Tarvisio, Italy, from February 27 to March 6, five hopes of the regional association (SLSV) will be taking part. This makes Salzburg the second strongest delegation in the 16-strong team after Tyrol (six). "That's really cool. Everyone has earned it," says a delighted Rudi Plazotta, Sporting Director Alpine Skiing at the SLSV.
He takes the past major event in Glemmtal ("A benchmark and very valuable for our young talent") and the Austrian starting position as a model for the domestic quintet. "We are not among the top favorites, but we are the dangerous outsiders."
Bürgler wants to repeat his coup
Leading the pack of five is Viktoria Bürgler (SC Dienten), who has the best chance of winning a medal. The 21-year-old won silver twice in Haute-Savoie (Fra) in 2024 and is hoping for a repeat. "I've made a few steps since then," says the five-time World Cup starter, whose current season is like a rollercoaster, as she explains. "It's the consistency that's still missing. I need to show my training performance more often in the race."
When will the four-time World Championship starter leave Tarvis happy? "When I can't blame myself for not giving it my all," says Bürgler, for whom this will be the last World Championships at this level.
"Glad that I kept going"
Stefan Schaidreiter from SC Kleinarl will experience his first, but also his last Junior World Championships. Last spring, the 21-year-old lost his place in the ÖSV squad, but did not hang up his skis. "I'm glad that I stayed on. It's something special to be here," says the Pongau native, who wants to continue his positive trend of recent weeks and recommend himself for a place in the squad again in his races (giant slalom and slalom are fixed). The form curve is definitely pointing upwards. In mid-February, he won the junior national title in both the giant slalom and the poles.
Pinzgauer makes her debut
The Salzburg five-man pack is completed by two more debutants and one debutant. After missing out last year due to injury, speed specialist Matthias Fernsebner (SC St. Martin bei Lofer) is finally making his debut. Florian Neumayer is also eagerly awaiting the big event.
The 18-year-old (SC Radstadt), who won bronze in the giant slalom at the 2024 Youth Olympic Games and gold in the team event alongside Maja Waroschitz, is aiming for a surprise. "There are more nations taking part than ever before. That's why it's difficult to assess where you stand. But a place in the top 10 would be really strong," says Neumayer.
Speaking of top 10: Emilia Herzgsell (USC Altenmarkt/Zauchensee) achieved this twice this season at her home races in January on the "Gamskogel" downhill. And she did so as a co-trainer, i.e. an outsider. But as we all know, they can always surprise you.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
