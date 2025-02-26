World Ski Championships: “We are the dangerous underdogs”

"Glad that I kept going"

Stefan Schaidreiter from SC Kleinarl will experience his first, but also his last Junior World Championships. Last spring, the 21-year-old lost his place in the ÖSV squad, but did not hang up his skis. "I'm glad that I stayed on. It's something special to be here," says the Pongau native, who wants to continue his positive trend of recent weeks and recommend himself for a place in the squad again in his races (giant slalom and slalom are fixed). The form curve is definitely pointing upwards. In mid-February, he won the junior national title in both the giant slalom and the poles.