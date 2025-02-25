Vorteilswelt
Multi-talented care product

An old secret recipe: a healing ointment with character

Nachrichten
25.02.2025 20:00

Based on an ancient family recipe from Grandma Kata, Maria Pavić produces a cream for all situations - 100 percent natural.  

Once upon a time, a long time ago, Grandma Kata's uncle lived on a mountain in Bosnia and studied the healing powers of herbs. What sounds like a fairy tale is a story about a natural healing ointment that found its long way to Maria Pavić.

"I was skeptical at first. But the more I studied the herbs, the more I realized how right Grandma Kata was. Nature offers so many remedies that are just waiting to be discovered," says Pavić enthusiastically. Her husband's grandmother, Grandma Kata, often visited and always left an ointment behind - with the words: "Don't put nonsense on your skin, put something healthy!"

Old recipe, refined with lavender oil
After a severe burn on her eight-month-old baby, Pavić was very happy about Grandma Kata's cream. "My child stopped crying immediately and the burn healed beautifully," Pavić was surprised by the fast-acting ointment.

"During a conversation with my husband, I told him that this cream had to go out into the world." No sooner said than done - 15 years ago, Pavić started tinkering. Strictly following Grandma Kata's recipe, the ointment was simply refined with a little lavender oil. Thus began the journey to nature and the production of her own cream.

A combination of seven medicinal herbs
"We have seven different medicinal herbs, which I soak in olive oil for six weeks - the oil extracts the healing substances from the herbs. Refined with lemon, beeswax and lavender oil, the combination really does promise miracles," says Pavić, who has received a lot of positive feedback.

"People tell me about the successes when they use the ointment, I often can't believe it myself." The ointment, which is 100 percent natural, can be used both externally and internally. "For burns, open wounds, calluses, bee or wasp stings - the ointment also relieves pain in the mucous membranes and alleviates complaints from head to toe," says Pavić about the family recipe. 

Porträt von Christian Krall
Christian Krall
