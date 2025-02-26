Linz Music Theater
Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui: “My dance never stands still”
Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui from Belgium is one of the world's greatest choreographers. He is currently working on two pieces with the Tanz Linz company, with the premiere at the Linz Musiktheater on Saturday. In the "Krone" talk, Cherkaoui not only talks about his dance pieces, but also about Trump's America and what it's like to live with two cultural roots - Moroccan and Belgian.
"I like to sit on the orange cube when I watch the dancers rehearse," says Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui (48). He is one of the world's greatest choreographers and is currently working in the ballet hall of the Linz Music Theater with the Tanz Linz company.
The Belgian directs operas, choreographs dance pieces, but also musicals and video clips, for example for Beyoncé. On Saturday, his two-part piece "Fall/Orbo Novo" celebrates its Austrian premiere in Linz.
"Krone": You work with the best dance companies worldwide. Why is a production in Linz interesting for you?
Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui: Roma Janus, the dance manager here at the theater, convinced me of her vision: she has a deep passion for dance and wants to challenge the company in a positive way.
You are restaging "Fall", a piece you developed in 2015, and "Orbo Novo" from 2009. What moves you about this new production?
I identify strongly with my work. I make a ballet, but it disappears again with the last performance. What will remain of me when I die? My pieces are then just memories. Sure, there are videos on the Internet. Now two pieces that I did in the past are coming back to life. I am grateful for this great opportunity!
How would you describe your choreography to us?
Each of my pieces has its own vibes. In "Fall" I was inspired by nature, by the elements that are strongly felt in the fall. And it's about gravity, which affects us every day. I want to accept the language of ballet, but transform it into flowing movements. Everything is rolling, flowing. Life never stops - my dance never stands still either!
The piece "Orbo Novo" premiered in the USA in 2009. What was your experience of America back then?
At the time, I had first worked in China and then in New York. I sensed great differences in ideals between East and West. In China and Japan there was more of a social connection, in America it was all about individualism. Back then, I wanted to build a bridge, also between Europe and America.
Now, with Donald Trump, we have a new America.
Trump's America was always there, it has just been better managed. Deep-rooted disagreements are coming to light. For those who believe in a society where everyone takes care of each other, this must be shocking. I hope the world wakes up and understands that we humans need to treat each other better.
You have an Arabic name and grew up in Flanders as the son of a Moroccan father and a Belgian mother. How do you integrate the different cultures into your identity?
I don't have to integrate it - it's me! My father is my father, my mother is my mother - just like you. It's like two rivers flowing into one another. I live that! I don't have to do anything, but other people have to do something to understand that.
Did you have to deal with prejudice?
In Flanders, I experienced racism because of my name. People are very afraid of Arabs. In Morocco, I was white, queer, sensitive, feminine. That also irritated people, they thought I was from another planet. But I'm just like everyone else.
Info: Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui "Fall / Orbo Novo", Austrian premiere: Saturday, March 1, 2025, 19:30, Musiktheater Linz.
The "Krone" will report on the premiere in detail.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
