Hoeneß: "I don't want the AfD there"

The sentence in the direction of the honorary president of FC Bayern, Uli Hoeneß, was probably a side blow to his statements critical of the AfD. Hoeneß had said at the memorial service in Munich's Allianz Arena in honor of his deceased companion Beckenbauer in mid-January 2024 that he would like to see the World Cup atmosphere of 2006 back in Germany, but "I don't want the AfD there".