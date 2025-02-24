LASK against Rapid
Soccer fan (23) beaten up in hospital because of scarf
Desperate scenes are said to have taken place on Sunday before the top match in Linz. A 23-year-old Rapid fan was attacked by LASK supporters in the area of a petrol station and taken to hospital with serious injuries to his face. The young man had to undergo emergency surgery that night.
The 23-year-old Marco R. from Liezen (Styria) will probably not forget this trip to Linz for a long time. Together with his father-in-law, he naturally did not want to miss the top match between LASK and Rapid Vienna as a supporter of the visiting team. But the chimney sweep didn't get to see the game, he had to be taken to hospital by ambulance and underwent emergency surgery during the night.
Dressed completely in black
"We went to a petrol station before the game to get a snack and something to drink. We saw men dressed completely in black running after other Rapid fans," said Marco R. But because they obviously couldn't catch up with them, they came back and immediately attacked the duo, who were wearing Rapid hoods and Rapid scarves.
Saved in the petrol station
"We kept to the background because, as guests, we didn't want to attract attention or provoke anyone," said the victim. But none of that helped, one of the men, some of whom were masked, hit the 23-year-old right on the nose with his fist. "I immediately went to my knees, there was blood everywhere. We were then able to save ourselves in the petrol station," said the Rapid fan.
Two liters of blood lost
The gang of thugs managed to escape, but Marco R. hopes that the faces of the perpetrators could be seen on the petrol station's surveillance camera. His boss is offering a thousand euros for useful information. "At first I thought it wasn't that bad. But later I bled from my nose, mouth and eyes. I lost over two liters of blood in total. Every time I go out, I'm a bit scared now. I'm going to work through what happened with a psychiatrist," says the chimney sweep.
"I've never been in a fight in my life. Something like that has no place in soccer, nor in any other sport," Marco R. can only shake his head.
