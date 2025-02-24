Soccer fan (23) beaten up in hospital because of scarf

Saved in the petrol station

"We kept to the background because, as guests, we didn't want to attract attention or provoke anyone," said the victim. But none of that helped, one of the men, some of whom were masked, hit the 23-year-old right on the nose with his fist. "I immediately went to my knees, there was blood everywhere. We were then able to save ourselves in the petrol station," said the Rapid fan.