Kangaroo shooters: This is curling in Australia

Curling? A popular sport, especially in Austria, Germany and Italy. In our climes, ice and curling is a true "mass sports power". The BÖE (Bund österreichischer Eis- und Stocksportler) is the seventh largest sports association in Austria with 73,122 members (according to the association's website, as at 31.12.2023). With 1,457 clubs, it has the third largest density of clubs in Austria after soccer and tennis. The largest number of members is in Styria with 20,104 members (515 clubs), followed by Upper Austria with 18,514 members (337 clubs) and Salzburg with 14,918 members (136 clubs). With over 1100 curling rinks throughout Austria, the sport is accessible practically everywhere.