Rapid examines options
Hofmann on the Hedl case: “It’s not acceptable!”
On the sidelines of the match between Rapid and LASK, Rapid managing director Steffen Hofmann commented on the suspension of goalkeeper Niklas Hedl. The 44-year-old showed no understanding for the suspension. "For us as a club, this is very difficult to bear," said the Rapid legend.
Hofmann expressed his outrage at Hedl's suspension to Sky: "For us as a club, this is very difficult to bear. To tell a young player that you don't believe his statements and to claim that he is lying - as a club, we can't let that stand."
The Hedl case continues to make waves. The Rapid legend assures that the young player will not be left hanging. "Nikals Hedl is a great kid, a player from our own youth ranks. We'll see what else we can do. It's madness for his reputation," Hofmann rumbles.
The Rapid managing director explained that they are currently working with lawyers to see what else can be done. "At the moment, however, we don't know exactly whether we will let it rest like this or go further. But this situation is not acceptable for the players and the club," he concludes. We must therefore critically scrutinize the decisions that have been made, Hofmann appeals.
