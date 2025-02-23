Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Rapid examines options

Hofmann on the Hedl case: “It’s not acceptable!”

Nachrichten
23.02.2025 17:40

On the sidelines of the match between Rapid and LASK, Rapid managing director Steffen Hofmann commented on the suspension of goalkeeper Niklas Hedl. The 44-year-old showed no understanding for the suspension. "For us as a club, this is very difficult to bear," said the Rapid legend. 

0 Kommentare

Hofmann expressed his outrage at Hedl's suspension to Sky: "For us as a club, this is very difficult to bear. To tell a young player that you don't believe his statements and to claim that he is lying - as a club, we can't let that stand." 

The Hedl case continues to make waves. The Rapid legend assures that the young player will not be left hanging. "Nikals Hedl is a great kid, a player from our own youth ranks. We'll see what else we can do. It's madness for his reputation," Hofmann rumbles. 

Nikals Hedl (Bild: GEPA)
Nikals Hedl
(Bild: GEPA)

The Rapid managing director explained that they are currently working with lawyers to see what else can be done. "At the moment, however, we don't know exactly whether we will let it rest like this or go further. But this situation is not acceptable for the players and the club," he concludes. We must therefore critically scrutinize the decisions that have been made, Hofmann appeals. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf