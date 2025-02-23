Vorteilswelt
Several arrests

Seven injured after knife attack in Alsace

23.02.2025 15:09

In addition to one fatality, investigators are now talking of seven people injured in the suspected terrorist attack in Alsace. 

The anti-terrorism prosecutor's office announced that five police officers and two municipal parking enforcement officers were injured in the attack on Saturday in Mulhouse. One of the employees was seriously injured. However, the person's life is not in danger. The perpetrator and three others are in police custody. Initially, there had only been talk of three injured. A 69-year-old passer-by from Portugal was killed.

After the attacker - armed with a knife and a screwdriver - attacked several people at a market in Mulhouse (Mulhouse) on Saturday afternoon, the anti-terrorism public prosecutor's office is investigating for homicide and attempted homicide with reference to terrorism.

Macron: Islamist terrorist act
French President Emmanuel Macron described the attack as an act of Islamist terrorism. Mulhouse is a French city of 100,000 inhabitants close to the border with Germany.

Investigators have now clarified that the man first attacked the city employees. He then attacked the passer-by on the market square before fleeing and attacking police officers, who ultimately overpowered him.

According to the anti-terror prosecutor's office, the perpetrator shouted "Allahu akbar" (meaning "God is greatest" in Arabic) several times during his attack. 

Convicted of glorifying terrorism
The suspected perpetrator was arrested. According to the Ministry of the Interior, he is a 37-year-old Algerian. The man, who is required to leave the country, is said to have been convicted of glorifying terror and to have psychological problems.

Three other people have now also been taken into police custody. According to the investigators, two of them are from the alleged perpetrator's family. The man is said to have been staying with the third person.

