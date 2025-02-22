Spotify, Amazon Music & Co. are pushing CD to the sidelines

The most successful singles

The most popular song in Austria in 2024 was "Beautiful Things" by Benson Boone, with Artemas' "I Like The Way You Kiss Me" and Cyril's "Stumblin' In" taking the other top spots. The most listened to single by local artists was "Liebe Grüße" by RAF Camora and Ski Aggu, followed by "Fix net normal" by the band "AUT of ORDA" and "Bei niemand anders" by Wanda.