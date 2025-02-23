Feast and live like Giacomo Casanova once did

The smallest town in the world

"A visit to artist Tomislav Brajnović's Studio Golo Brdo is also highly recommended. You can admire his works there while sipping homemade wine and fruity, spicy cognac," they enthuse. But Hum, the smallest town in the world, where only 30 people live, is also a must-see. The mayoral election in particular is a chapter in itself: "Every inhabitant there has their own piece of wood. If his fellow citizens are satisfied with one of his deeds, they add a notch to the piece of wood. Whoever has the most notches on their log at the end of the year becomes mayor. This proves that politicians have a lot on their plate!"