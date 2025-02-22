Vienna Neos leader
Wiederkehr: “It’s good that Kickl has failed”
Around 300 delegates of the Vienna Neos gathered at the Ottakringer Brauer on Saturday morning. Leader Meinl-Reisinger is absent, she is away at government negotiations. Deputy Mayor Christoph Wiederkehr remains the top candidate and will lead the Pinks into the Vienna elections.
A brewery all in pink. Around 300 delegates from Vienna's governing party on the barley floor, 3rd floor, not barrier-free. National anthem, European anthem, everyone stands up. The mood is good. Things are going well for the Vienna Pinks.
The moderator speaks of an "extreme influx" of new members. This cannot be verified from the outside. The Neos are apparently also back in the race in the federal government. Federal leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger is missing here. No time. She is in negotiations.
The motto on stage and of the election campaign: "The best is not over yet." Meaning: the world situation is bad, the Neos are against it. They want to continue to govern for another five years. To, as they say, continue to shape Vienna in a positive way.
A live band plays jazz, the podium is surrounded by pink roses. First, the election of the top candidate. Via cell phone. There is no surprise. Deputy Mayor Christoph Wiederkehr (90.4 percent) remains No. 1 and leads the Neos into the Vienna elections.
Wiederkehr: "Liberal democracy is in a crisis of confidence." Trust in the institutions is dwindling. The 35-year-old sees Neos as a counter-model. Trust is to be regained through a positive narrative. Wiederkehr recalls his Hungarian father, who had to grow up under unfree communism.
Sideswipes at blue and green
"It's good that Kickl has failed to form a government in Austria. He also failed personally." Applause from the podium. Faith in the rule of law, in Europe is invoked. And the path of compromise.
Wiederkehr: "It is our mission to renew Vienna and Austria." The SPÖ alone would never have concluded a progressive coalition. 94% of the negotiated issues have been implemented.
With regard to the federal government, the 35-year-old says that it only makes sense for his party to join the federal government if there is change. "But many people in the trade unions, other parties and interest groups have an interest in things staying the same."
Evoking own successes
Wiederkehr emphasizes his own successes. For example, climate protection ("70 kilometers of new cycle paths in one year", new geothermal energy projects) and takes a swipe at the Green Party: "Much less progress has been made with the Greens in the city government."
On education: Only through the Neos had education become the main issue, he said. "It is only thanks to us that the Viennese have the opportunity to further develop their schools through good school counseling. It was only because of us that digitalization came to schools." 50 all-day schools have been opened.
Problems in schools and with integration
Wiederkehr: "It is a problem when violence and cultural problems have increased." 70 percent of children in Viennese compulsory schools have a first language other than German. "And it's a problem when people who come to us reject our basic values."
Another standing ovation and music at the end. All's well here at Gerstenboden, you might think. The aim is to make gains in the Vienna elections. No figure is given.
