Home builders' fair
From the first brick to the wellness oasis
Lectures & Co.: The home builders' fair takes place in Klagenfurt every February. The "living construction site" in particular sets new standards and allows visitors to experience the world of construction from a completely new perspective.
In five halls, more than 400 exhibitors from eight nations will be providing information on construction-related knowledge; be it heat pumps, energy technology or pellet heating. As Carinthia, with 145,000 detached and semi-detached houses, is a real "house builder's state", the crowds are huge. Interested parties can obtain advice on trends, technologies and sustainable solutions for house construction, renovation and financing.
"Living construction site" as a crowd puller
"I'm here with my parents. They want to build a house for their retirement home," says Johanna Roscher enthusiastically. The "living construction site" in particular, where apprentices are building a garden house "out of the ground", allows visitors to discover the world of construction from a completely new perspective.
The trade fair is not only a must-attend event for anyone interested in house building, but also an opportunity to experience the latest developments in the construction world at first hand. Anyone who is curious about how a house is built and which innovations will shape the construction of the future should stop by today or tomorrow.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
