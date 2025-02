Madonna calls “King” Donald Trump a bad joke

On Wednesday (February 19), the official (!) X account of the White House published an edited version of a Time magazine cover. Trump's name was emblazoned on it, while a large "Long live the king" was written above the picture of the president with a crown on his head. The post was accompanied by a quote attributed to Trump: "CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan and all of New York are SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING."