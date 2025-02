“Brave” dogs bit, mistress took flight

"They're well-behaved anyway," a dog owner called out to Astrid Hinterreiter (32), who was walking along a country lane between Gallneukirchen and Engerwitzdorf with her seven-month-old daughter in a baby carriage. "The two dogs ran about ten to 20 meters in front of the owner, neither of them was on a lead. I wanted to move to the side, but the white dog ran up and sniffed me out. Then the larger black dog came up to me and bit me on the thigh. The smaller one growled and held on to the baby carriage," explains the 32-year-old.