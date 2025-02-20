Serbian arrested
A pensioner fell victim to a fraudster. But because the Serbian didn't have enough and demanded even more money from the Villach woman, the police caught up with him and he was caught red-handed.
It is probably one of the worst pieces of news you can get. "Your daughter has caused a traffic accident in which an eleven-year-old child has died," a 73-year-old woman from Villach received the call from an unknown number on Wednesday. Completely upset and desperate, she listened to the caller and was asked to transfer a deposit so that her daughter would not be arrested.
The 73-year-old followed the instructions. "She was told where to hand over the money in Villach - a school parking lot. She went there shortly afterwards with the six-figure sum of money," the police said. After handing over the money, she drove home again, but was called again shortly afterwards by the stranger to say that the sum would not be enough.
The mother would probably have complied with another demand if her daughter had not contacted her in the meantime. She immediately raised the alarm and said that she had not been involved in an accident. The 46-year-old alerted the police. Because the location of the delivery was known, the investigators were able to intervene and catch the money carrier in the act.
He was a 31-year-old from Serbia. The handcuffs clicked for him!
