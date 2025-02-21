Election in Mürzzuschlag
Is the pendulum swinging from red to blue?
In Mürzzuschlag, FPÖ candidate Arnd Meißl is challenging long-term mayor Karl Rudischer (SPÖ). "Moods are elected," he says. And this may be bad globally, but not in his town.
When Karl Rudischer became mayor in 2007, Alfred Gusenbauer was chancellor, Franz Voves was governor and Mürzzuschlag was an independent district. "I'm not tired of being in office," says the SPÖ politician when "Krone" meets him in Mürzzuschlag. "It doesn't seem like such a long time. And I don't dislike doing the job."
In the postponed 2020 coronavirus elections, Rudischer was able to win back an absolute majority for the Social Democrats by a hair's breadth: 47 percent of the votes and 13 seats on the local council are red. Five years on, the mayor is feeling an upswing. "We have achieved a lot in residential construction, a new crèche, a new primary care center, a children's playground. Younger people are realizing that Mürzzuschlag is a good place to live - that also has to do with working from home and the Semmering Base Tunnel."
Election result 2020
- ÖVP: 13.8% (3 seats)
- SPÖ: 47% (13)
- FPÖ: 18.4% (5)
- Greens: 7.4% (2)
- KPÖ: 13.4 (2)
A spirit of optimism prevails
Although the mood is bad globally, it is good in Mürzzuschlag, "and moods are voted for", says Rudischer. The only thing that worries the mayor is whether "those who agree" will actually vote. If he loses the absolute, he can imagine working together with the KPÖ.
FPÖ sees "duel for the mayor's office"
FPÖ candidate Arnd Meißl stands out as an edgy opponent - although two municipal councillors have left the group following conflicts. He has also recently been elected to the provincial parliament. The goal is ambitious: "We want to double our numbers and come first. I'm going into the duel for mayor."
This is to be achieved with the issues of health and inflation, with more flexible childcare and flood protection for Hönigsberg. "The free-for-all must finally come to an end."
Less cultural funding
Meißl is also planning a "cash drop" in subsidies - for example for the renowned kunsthaus muerz, which is being renovated to make it climate-friendly for 2.75 million euros (of which the municipality is paying a small part). "You have to think about what to do with the building. I suggest a youth center or a house of music for our two bands."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
