Is the pendulum swinging from red to blue?

In the postponed 2020 coronavirus elections, Rudischer was able to win back an absolute majority for the Social Democrats by a hair's breadth: 47 percent of the votes and 13 seats on the local council are red. Five years on, the mayor is feeling an upswing. "We have achieved a lot in residential construction, a new crèche, a new primary care center, a children's playground. Younger people are realizing that Mürzzuschlag is a good place to live - that also has to do with working from home and the Semmering Base Tunnel."