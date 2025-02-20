The spectre of relegation? The four Styrian clubs in the check

KAPFENBERGER SV

The new players: The "Falken" have strengthened their squad with three players (Lang, Maier, Omic). And all three know Kapfenberg very well from previous times. The best-known name is certainly Michael Lang, who made a big impression at GAK in the autumn with his dream goal against Salzburg, but then fell out of favor for several reasons (suspension, curious own goal, yellow-red in just ten seconds). "Michi is exactly what we had in mind: He plays in a very team-oriented manner and has taken on responsibility in our young team straight away. That's good for them," says coach Ismail Atalan.