Sri Lanka
The whisper of the ocean waves
Sri Lanka in the Indian Ocean reveals its wonders between dense mangrove forests, gentle elephants and the mysterious paths of ancient turtles. And fascinates with its diversity. A journey to the hidden treasures of nature and people with heart.
The night belongs to the sea," says our guide Chaminda as we walk through the warm sand of Arugam Bay. The sky above us - an endless canvas, dotted with stars, and the waves crash against the shore with a thunderous roar, only to retreat with a deep sigh. "And sometimes the sea brings home its oldest children," he adds, as if revealing a secret.
Our expedition with the DERTOUR Foundation begins at Koggala Lagoon, where the mangroves rise out of the water like green cathedrals. An old fisherman with a weather-beaten face explains that the mangroves protect the island from the storms of the ocean. "They are our guardians," he says as he places a young mangrove tree in the damp ground.
We lend a hand, dip our hands into the soft mud, feel the fine roots twining around our fingers and, for a moment, weave ourselves into this land as if we were part of its history.
Mangrove forests cover around 67,654 km2 of the island. They are crucial for coastal protection as they prevent erosion and act as a natural barrier against storm surges and extreme weather events.
Our journey continues to Udawalawe, into the vast savannah, where the early morning light glistens with promise. Majestic elephants emerge from the haze, their outlines like gentle giants striding with measured steps through the tall grass.
Wild wonders in the national park
At the "Elephant Transit Home", a baby orphan approaches, curiously stretching out its trunk towards us. "They can tell when you mean well," whispers a ranger as she gently strokes the little one's forehead. In this quiet moment, when we meet the animal's deep, wise eyes, we feel the connection between us and the vulnerable creature that still carries hope despite its losses.
INFO
Since 2014, the DER Touristik Foundation has been working worldwide as a non-profit organization to save mangrove forests in Sri Lanka, preserve elephants and, above all, protect the nests of turtles on a 17-kilometer stretch of beach.
Info: www.dertouristik-foundation.com
OFFER: With Billa-Reisen to the Western Province from September 11 (12 nights in a double room, half board from 2399 euros).
www.billareisen.at
Tel. 01 580 99 2400
Up in the mountains, the tea plantations sweep past us like endless green waves. The area around the remote village of Halatuthenna is known for its nature reserves, which are home to a variety of animal and plant species. The ranger shows us a tiny, jade-colored frog that is barely bigger than her fingernail. "It only lives here," she whispers so as not to scare it off.
It is indeed these small, hidden wonders that make Sri Lanka such an extraordinary place. But the real magic awaits us in Arugam Bay.
Turtles return to their birth beaches to hatch
We accompany the Panama Turtle Conservation on a night patrol to a remote beach. It is a quiet night. Suddenly, Chaminda points to a shadow moving slowly through the darkness. An Olive Ridley turtle crawls across the sand. It has returned to the beach where it hatched.
Slowly, she begins to dig a hole in the sand to lay her eggs. The moon casts silver streaks across her shell. In complete silence, she lays egg after egg in the safe nest. It is a ritual as old as time itself. The olive ridley turtle closes the nest and retreats quietly back into the darkness.
The next morning, the air feels even clearer, the light even brighter. As if the whole island has been bathed in a new glow.
In Negombo, among the colorful fishing boats, we carry this feeling of having experienced something that was not meant for us - and yet having received it as a gift. "Everything is connected," says Chaminda with a smile as we say goodbye. "You are now a part of it forever"
