Two become three: new coalition in spa town

What the "Krone" already reported is now a fact: after losing 8 seats, ÖVP mayor Stefan Szirucsek is taking the consequences in Baden and clearing the way for Carmen Jeitler-Cincelli. She is now entering into a new coalition with the SPÖ and the "Wir Badener" list.
The 44-year-old national councillor, married and mother of three children, was already a member of the municipal council of the spa town from 2015 to 2023 and was also a councillor for business and city marketing.
Now she is making a fresh start with a three-party coalition. Including: the ÖVP with 10 seats, the SPÖ and the "Wir Badener - Bürgerliste Jowi Trenner" list with 7 seats each. Why this constellation? "In the course of the exploratory talks held with all parliamentary groups, it became clear relatively quickly that cooperation between the People's Party, SPÖ and 'Wir Badener' not only has a stable majority in Baden's municipal council, but is also preferred by all partners in this combination," says Jeitler-Cincelli.
She cites the following reasons for the loss of seats: "Many people were dissatisfied with how some of the major projects were implemented, such as the establishment of the green zone, the construction of the south parking deck or the introduction of the new city buses".
The future mayor's goals for the future are to consolidate the budget and develop Baden into a future-proof and modern city.
Helga Krismer (Greens) must now bid farewell as Deputy Mayor, although she also has 7 seats with her party. However, it has not yet been decided who will take over as deputy mayor in the new city hall coalition.
