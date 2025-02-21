Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

The end for the Greens

Two become three: new coalition in spa town

Nachrichten
21.02.2025 11:00

What the "Krone" already reported is now a fact: after losing 8 seats, ÖVP mayor Stefan Szirucsek is taking the consequences in Baden and clearing the way for Carmen Jeitler-Cincelli. She is now entering into a new coalition with the SPÖ and the "Wir Badener" list. 

0 Kommentare

What the "Krone" already reported is now a fact: after losing 8 seats, ÖVP mayor Stefan Szirucsek in Baden is taking the consequences and clearing the way for Carmen Jeitler-Cincelli.

The 44-year-old national councillor, married and mother of three children, was already a member of the municipal council of the spa town from 2015 to 2023 and was also a councillor for business and city marketing.

New three-party coalition 
Now she is making a fresh start with a three-party coalition. Including: the ÖVP with 10 seats, the SPÖ and the "Wir Badener - Bürgerliste Jowi Trenner" list with 7 seats each. Why this constellation? "In the course of the exploratory talks held with all parliamentary groups, it became clear relatively quickly that cooperation between the People's Party, SPÖ and 'Wir Badener' not only has a stable majority in Baden's municipal council, but is also preferred by all partners in this combination," says Jeitler-Cincelli.

She cites the following reasons for the loss of seats: "Many people were dissatisfied with how some of the major projects were implemented, such as the establishment of the green zone, the construction of the south parking deck or the introduction of the new city buses".

The future mayor's goals for the future are to consolidate the budget and develop Baden into a future-proof and modern city.

Helga Krismer (Greens) must now bid farewell as Deputy Mayor, although she also has 7 seats with her party. However, it has not yet been decided who will take over as deputy mayor in the new city hall coalition. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Doris Seebacher
Doris Seebacher
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf