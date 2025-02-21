Two become three: new coalition in spa town

New three-party coalition

Now she is making a fresh start with a three-party coalition. Including: the ÖVP with 10 seats, the SPÖ and the "Wir Badener - Bürgerliste Jowi Trenner" list with 7 seats each. Why this constellation? "In the course of the exploratory talks held with all parliamentary groups, it became clear relatively quickly that cooperation between the People's Party, SPÖ and 'Wir Badener' not only has a stable majority in Baden's municipal council, but is also preferred by all partners in this combination," says Jeitler-Cincelli.