In two new districts
Sponsors for troubled children wanted again
The Styria Vitalis association is looking for sponsors with a big heart and time for children of mentally stressed parents. The offer is now new in the districts of Hartberg and Weiz.
Marilies Tertschnig from Graz had just retired when she stumbled across an advertisement: the association Patenfamilien was looking for volunteers to spend time with children of mentally ill parents on a regular basis. "My grandchildren aren't in Graz, so I wanted to do it," recalls Tertschnig.
First there was an interview, then a training course, after which the Styria Vitalis association brought sponsors and families together. "The girl was eight at the time, today she is 13 years old. We pick her up from school once a week, she eats with us, we do handicrafts, sew, go to the children's theater and to exhibitions. We've even been on vacation together." Particularly important for the children: "This is their time - exclusively." They are the center of attention, can hand over responsibility and just be a child.
For my godchild, Tuesday afternoons are sacred. I can only advise anyone with a social streak to take part in the project.
Not alone when problems arise
Styria Vitalis often accompanies the sponsors and families for years - long-term stability is important. The next training course for those interested will start at the end of February in Graz, with other regions - Weiz and Hartberg are new - following in March. The prerequisite is that you are over 25 years old and have enough time.
