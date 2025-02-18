Sponsors for troubled children wanted again

First there was an interview, then a training course, after which the Styria Vitalis association brought sponsors and families together. "The girl was eight at the time, today she is 13 years old. We pick her up from school once a week, she eats with us, we do handicrafts, sew, go to the children's theater and to exhibitions. We've even been on vacation together." Particularly important for the children: "This is their time - exclusively." They are the center of attention, can hand over responsibility and just be a child.