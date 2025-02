Kitchen assistant: “Just wanted to stab him for a moment”

The Italian woman (43) had been working as a kitchen assistant in a pizzeria for just five days. Until she had a bloody altercation with a colleague in the communal kitchen: First she allegedly pressed a broken glass into his chest, then rammed a steak knife with an eleven-centimeter blade into the skin above his heart. "I'll stab you again" were her words when the ambulance attended to the man and took him to hospital, explained the public prosecutor at the trial on Tuesday in Salzburg. Later, she is also said to have pressured the victim and a witness to give false testimony.