Forbidden love at the Norwegian royal court

The royal ultimatum

When he turned 30, Harald gave his father a clear choice: either he could marry Sonja or he would never marry - and thus jeopardize the Norwegian succession to the throne. The impending end of a monarchy that was over 1000 years old gave King Olav pause for thought. A discussion with the Norwegian parliament followed. Officially, the politicians could not approve the marriage, but they did not oppose the king when he finally agreed.

