Royal scandal
Forbidden love at the Norwegian royal court
If his father had decided, his choice would have been Sophia of Greece or Princess Margaret of England. But Crown Prince Harald only had eyes for one - a commoner, a forbidden love. The entire kingdom opposed his decision to marry Sonja Haraldsen.
With "The Commoner", Amazon Prime has now brought a true royal love story to the screens that packs a punch! "The Crown" in Norwegian, so to speak, and with no less drama.
Love against all odds
King Harald and Queen Sonja were never meant to be together - at least not according to the strict rules of the court. He, the only heir to the Norwegian throne, and she, the daughter of a simple clothes merchant, met at a party in 1959. To the great displeasure of King Olav, played in the series by Anders Baasmo Christiansen, Crown Prince Harald (Sindre Strand Offerdal ) is not dissuaded by the art-loving French teacher Sonja (Gina Bernhoft Gørvell), even after spending time abroad and arranging meetings with European princesses.
Time and again, there are lovingly placed allusions to events taking place in England at the same time. In the very first scene, King Olav receives the Order of the Garter from the young Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle. Later, he talks to the Queen Mum about his worries about his heir to the throne, who shows little interest in Europe's princesses. When the news arrives that Princess Margaret is to marry the photographer Anthony Armstrong-Jones, he reacts indignantly and firmly refuses to attend the wedding.
The royal ultimatum
When he turned 30, Harald gave his father a clear choice: either he could marry Sonja or he would never marry - and thus jeopardize the Norwegian succession to the throne. The impending end of a monarchy that was over 1000 years old gave King Olav pause for thought. A discussion with the Norwegian parliament followed. Officially, the politicians could not approve the marriage, but they did not oppose the king when he finally agreed.
Anyone who loved "The Crown" will also love this four-part series!
