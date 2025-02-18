Something is missing ...
AfD embarrasses itself with typo on election poster
For the first time in its history, the AfD has laid claim to government. There are passionate protests against the right-wing party throughout Germany. A retort by the party has now backfired badly - alternative spellings included.
Emotions are running high in the final spurt of the German election campaign. In order to reach their audience, the parties are trying to cut through all the noise with creativity. The AfD is no exception. However, the right-wing party made an embarrassing mistake.
The Berlin branch of the party had posters printed with the slogan "Grandchildren against the left". The slogan is supposed to be a replica of the now famous "grannies against the right", whose calls to protest are repeatedly followed by thousands of people. The ladies have been campaigning against fascism and right-wing extremist agitation for years.
"Time for Germany"
However, no one is talking about the slogan against the pensioners, but about the subline, including the typo. It reads: "Time for Germany" - without an accompanying "L". The Berlin AfD has since deleted posts with the posters. However, other users are busy reminding people that the right-wingers clearly don't know how to spell Vaterland correctly.
In recent weeks, thousands of people across Germany have repeatedly demonstrated against a political shift to the right. The wave of protests began in January with the vote in the German Bundestag on migration policy. Merz had explicitly accepted that motions for a significant tightening of the policy would also be passed with votes from the AfD.
Weidel lays claim to government
The AfD is entering a federal election with higher ambitions than ever before. For the first time, the party, which is classified in some quarters as right-wing extremist, has put forward a candidate for chancellor in Alice Weidel and clearly formulated a claim to government. The party is particularly popular in the east of Germany.
According to polls, it could become the second strongest force with 20 to 22% - that would be double the 2021 figure. However, all other parties have ruled out a coalition government with the AfD.
As things stand at present, the AfD, which is being monitored by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution as a suspected right-wing extremist party, would then be the largest opposition party in the new Bundestag. However, its declared goal of gaining more than a third of the seats there seems unlikely.
This is because it would then have a blocking minority - without its consent, amendments to the Basic Law or changes to the rules of procedure would no longer be possible, for which a two-thirds majority is required.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.