Women too thin? Olympic champion sounds the alarm!

"Weight requirement impairs athletes' health"

The 30-year-old, who herself ended her career in 2023 due to weight problems and the consequences of radical diets, believes the FIS is responsible. It is "good at ensuring the safety of athletes in a risky sport", emphasized Lundby: "This must also apply to the weight rule, because we see examples of how this weight requirement affects the physical and mental health of athletes." The BMI limit must be raised "to a level that is healthy", Lundby demanded. Female ski jumpers who are below this limit should be banned - "and not allowed to jump on shorter skis".