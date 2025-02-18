Why can’t you sleep standing up?

You would soon lose your balance and wake up from it. In the worst case scenario, your legs would give way too quickly and you would end up on the ground and even hurt yourself. Unlike humans, however, animals can sleep standing up. Think of a horse, for example: nature has equipped it with what's known as a "tension saw" construction. This allows the horse to place its kneecap over its thigh bone and "hook" it in such a way that the knee joint is fixed and rigid. The hock joint is held in place by strong tendons. During sleep, the animal switches the load from one hind leg to the other - and can doze wonderfully and safely in a standing position.