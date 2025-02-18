Smallest district has lost 170 parking spaces

An issue on which the FPÖ likes to make itself heard. The parking situation in the inner districts, especially in Vienna's smallest district, Josefstadt, stands out in particular. "Josefstadt has already lost a total of 170 parking spaces in the past four years due to street redesigns, cycle lanes, tree planting and neighborhood oases," says traffic spokesman Toni Mahdalik (FPÖ). According to reports from residents, it sometimes took an hour or more to find a parking space. One thing is clear for the FPÖ: "Private transport in Vienna must not be allowed to go under, we need a holistic transport concept - especially for the small districts where parking spaces are absolutely essential."