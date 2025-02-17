Austria 17th place.
How much money countries have spent on Ukraine so far
It has been three years since Russia launched its all-out campaign against Ukraine. Ukraine can only withstand the war of aggression with the help of its allies. The Institute for the World Economy (IfW) has determined the extent of this total aid - military, humanitarian and budgetary - in the period to date.
The so-called Ukraine Support Tracker amounts to 267 billion euros. Europe shoulders the lion's share, just ahead of the USA.
USA leads the way in rearmament
However, if we look at the sums spent on rearmament and retrofitting Ukraine alone, the USA has given slightly more than Europe (EU and its member states plus the UK, Iceland, Norway and Switzerland). According to the IfW, the ratio here is 64 to 62 billion euros. In terms of non-military aid, however, Europe is 20 billion euros ahead of the United States. The USA has spent 50 billion euros on Europe and the European allies in Ukraine 70 billion euros.
The total aid provided by the USA since the start of the war therefore amounts to 114 billion euros, while Europe has provided 132 billion euros. Together, the two blocs have spent 246 billion euros. The remaining 21 billion (of 246 billion of the 267 billion in total aid from all Ukraine allies) is accounted for by other allied donor countries.
Austria in 17th place in Europe
In absolute figures, Germany is the individual country in Europe that has contributed the most bilaterally to support Ukraine: 17 billion euros. The UK is in second place (15 billion euros), followed by Denmark (8 billion euros). Austria is in 17th place with expenditure in the region of one billion, all of which falls under humanitarian and financial aid. Neutral Austria did not provide any military aid.
It is precisely because the situation of the people is worsening due to the long duration of the war that our help is still so urgently needed.
Andreas Knapp, Vorstandsvorsitzender von NACHBAR IN NOT und Generalsekretär Internationale Programme der Caritas Österreich
From weapons stocks to new arms production
The IfW notes a clear shift in military aid over the course of the war. In the initial phase, donors provided Ukraine with 70 percent of its weapons and ammunition from existing stocks. In the meantime, two thirds of the armaments come from new production and only one third from existing stocks. Military aid is now also being provided much more via multilateral channels rather than bilaterally. The IfW mentions the International Fund for Ukraine, the Czech Republic's ammunition initiative and NATO.
NGO appeals on the third anniversary
Against the backdrop of the third anniversary of the start of the war, aid organizations are appealing for support to continue.
"We must not get used to the terrible news from Ukraine, the war there continues in all its brutality and costs human lives every day. It is precisely because the situation of the people is worsening due to the long duration of the war that our help is still so urgently needed," explained Andreas Knapp, Chairman of the Board of NACHBAR IN NOT and Secretary General International Programs of Caritas Austria.
According to UNHCR estimates, 12.7 million people in Ukraine need emergency humanitarian aid. This emergency situation will not disappear into thin air even if a peace agreement is reached.
Erich Fenninger, Direktor
Volkshilfe also warned against cutting funding for Austria's foreign aid. "According to the UN, almost 40,000 civilians were killed or injured in Ukraine between February 2022 and November 2024. 3.6 million people were internally displaced. And the massive displacement continues," writes Volkshilfe.
