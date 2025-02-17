How much money countries have spent on Ukraine so far

From weapons stocks to new arms production

The IfW notes a clear shift in military aid over the course of the war. In the initial phase, donors provided Ukraine with 70 percent of its weapons and ammunition from existing stocks. In the meantime, two thirds of the armaments come from new production and only one third from existing stocks. Military aid is now also being provided much more via multilateral channels rather than bilaterally. The IfW mentions the International Fund for Ukraine, the Czech Republic's ammunition initiative and NATO.