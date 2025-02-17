Derby hero Fitz:
“Otherwise someone else will have a line in their pants”
"We have to look from game to game. Because if we think about it, maybe one or two people will have a line in their pants," said derby hero Dominik Fitz after the 2:1 win over SK Rapid, skillfully smiling away the question of title ambitions.
Austria have continued their run towards the top of the table, while Rapid are still struggling in the league in 2025. While Violett celebrated a 2:1 home win in the derby on Sunday thanks to incredible efficiency, Grünweiß left the field with zero points for the second time in a row despite taking the lead. Austria are already nine points ahead of their arch-rivals, level on points with Sturm Graz in second place. Nevertheless, humility is the order of the day at the Verteilerkreis.
Dominik Fitz, dressed in one of the specially made derby-winning shirts, spoke of a "brutal mentality and morale". "It certainly wasn't our best game in terms of play. But we were behind again and came back because we stuck together as a team," said Austrias matchwinner. First successful from the penalty spot to make it 1:1 (41'), the playmaker added another shortly after the break from a free-kick. After a foul by Bendegúz Bolla, Fitz curled the ball into the net on the ideal corner. "I thought to myself, if he gets on my feet like that, I'll shoot it into the far (corner)," said the 25-year-old.
Fitz doesn't want to think about the championship title just yet. "We have to look from game to game. Because if we think about it, maybe one or two people will have a line in their pants. We don't need that. We have to make sure that we produce performances like this week after week in terms of passion and mentality. In terms of play, we have to pick up where we left off against Sturm, especially in the second half, and then I'm confident that we'll definitely be able to play up front."
His captain Manfred Fischer spoke of a "stroke of genius" and joked about Fitz's free-kick goal: "I've never seen it in training either, I have to be honest. They often hit the crossbar in training, so I'm glad it went in today."
Aleksandar Dragovic - the defensive boss ("I play a derby even with one leg and a fever of 40 degrees") struggled through the game with an ankle injury sustained in the warm-up - reminded us of the winter break. Rumors of Fitz's departure emerged in January, but he himself declared that he would stay. "I said: No chance in the winter, he has to stay until the summer. He is the key to the magic moments," said Dragovic.
"Statistically, he is the best in Austria in his position"
Austrias sporting director Manuel Ortlechner referred to the bare figures. Fitz has now scored six goals, and the 25-year-old also has ten assists. Ortlechner: "Statistically speaking, he is the best in Austria in his position." Rapid were left to rue Fitz's second goal at the latest. The Hütteldorfer took the lead with a spectacular goal from Mamadou Sangare after half an hour, but missed the possible 2:0. Significant was an involuntary header defense by Dion Beljo on a goal kick by teammate Isak Jansson.
The Austria coach also raved about Fitz, attesting to the match-winner's good development. In addition to his goals and assists, Fitz has been "extremely disciplined this season and works extremely hard. That is very important in modern soccer and takes him to the next level". The entire team is also aiming for the next level. "I know that the boys are eager to get better. That's what drives us," says Helm.
|Spiele
|S
|U
|N
|T
|Pkt
Austria "very ambitious internally"
When asked about the Cup semi-finalists' title ambitions, he waved them away. "Internally" they are "very ambitious", said Helm meaningfully. His captain was clearer. "We don't want to be swayed by any media or people who want to impose something on us in terms of championship titles or doubles or I don't know what," said Fischer. "I have said that we are ready for a title, but nothing has been achieved yet. We remain down-to-earth and look from week to week, you'll always hear that phrase from me now," the midfielder noted. "That has made us excellent and strong."
Austria will have their next chance to prove this at home to Salzburg this weekend. Rapid will then host LASK. Another defeat against Linz, who are still fighting for a place in the Champions League, would be extremely unfavorable.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.