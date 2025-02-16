The Red Devils take the lead!

Commanding home win

Bregenz were also delighted with their ultimately clear 36:29 (18:17) home win against Ferlach, with which Marko Tanaskovic and his team consolidated fourth place. "We defended better in the second half and created our chances up front, which we then exploited well," said Markus Mahr, who was top scorer in Bregenz's eighth win of the season with 13 goals.