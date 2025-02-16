Vorteilswelt
In the HLA Champions League

The Red Devils take the lead!

Nachrichten
16.02.2025 16:36

With a clear 36:30 away win in the top game against Krems, HC Hard made a huge statement in the HLA Champions League and climbed to the top of the table. And the Red Devils do not want to give it up until the end of the basic round.

The top game in the HLA Champions League between HC Hard and Krems was only evenly matched at the start, after which only the Red Devils dominated in the opposing arena. Hannes Jón Jónsson's team improved from minute to minute - the final score was 36:30 (18:14), with Hard celebrating a commanding away win that sent a strong signal to the competition for the championship title.

With their eleventh win of the season, the Devils climbed to first place in the table, two points ahead of Krems and BT Füchse. "I congratulate the team on a great performance. That was a really good performance," said a delighted coach Jón Jónsson, "there's nothing to criticize on a day like this, it was simply good."

Bregenz (pictured: top scorers Markus Mahr and Sebastian Burger) celebrated a clear home win against Ferlach. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Bregenz (pictured: top scorers Markus Mahr and Sebastian Burger) celebrated a clear home win against Ferlach.
Commanding home win
Bregenz were also delighted with their ultimately clear 36:29 (18:17) home win against Ferlach, with which Marko Tanaskovic and his team consolidated fourth place. "We defended better in the second half and created our chances up front, which we then exploited well," said Markus Mahr, who was top scorer in Bregenz's eighth win of the season with 13 goals.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

