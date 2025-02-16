Vorteilswelt
Professional inclusion

A passion for carpentry for almost 30 years

Nachrichten
16.02.2025 16:17

The social services company autArK shows how inclusion of people with disabilities works. Manuel Gomernik from Gablern near Eberndorf was the first person to be given the opportunity to complete an apprenticeship 30 years ago. 

0 Kommentare

"Being a carpenter is my passion. I knew that back in 1996 when I started my apprenticeship," says Manuel Gomernik, visibly proud of his professional career. The then 17-year-old was supported by the "Social Education Center of the Province of Carinthia" (bfz) at a time when vocational inclusion was not yet so widespread.

Living vocational inclusion
Andreas Jesse, Managing Director of "autArK", was still an employee of the bfz at the time. "Manuel was actually the first person we were able to support with work assistance during a carpentry apprenticeship at autArK. Initially, our efforts in this regard were met with some skepticism. Today, almost 30 years later, work assistance and the underlying concept of Supported Employment have become a global standard in the field of vocational inclusion."

Manuel Gomernik now paid a spontaneous visit to the autArK headquarters in Klagenfurt. "I really wasn't expecting this visit. So it's all the nicer to see Manuel Gomernik and his family again after such a long time," says a delighted Andreas Jesse. The Schellander joinery in Klagenfurt made it possible for the motivated young carpenter to complete such an apprenticeship at the age of 17.

Belief in professional success
In the last millennium, however, there was a lack of suitable opportunities for young people with disabilities to gain a professional foothold at the transition from school to work. "The fact that it worked out back then is also thanks to the courageous commitment of the Gomernik family. They always believed that Manuel would succeed on his path," says Jesse proudly.

With its mission to support people with disadvantages and/or disabilities on their path to the greatest possible independence, autArK is a point of contact for many. Gomernik has now been working at Sinnex in Griffen for 20 years "I would describe myself as a universalist who performs a variety of tasks," says Gomernik, delighted to receive an anniversary certificate from the company. 

"What is particularly remarkable is that Manuel has been working in a completely normal working environment for almost three decades now and earns his own money. This shows us that professional inclusion of people with disabilities can work well if the framework conditions are right," says Jesse, confident that this success story will offer many more people a successful future. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

