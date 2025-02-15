Sturm coach: “We’ll address things head-on!”

Philipp Semlic (WSG coach): "We wanted to surprise Salzburg, exploit our opponents' uncertainty and we did that well in the first 15 minutes. Despite the key absentees, the team performed superbly. They showed an incredible spirit and, with a bit of luck, we could have taken a further lead. After Salzburg equalized, my team got their breath back thanks to the three changes and defended the point with great passion. I'm proud that my team performed like that. We have the lowest budget in the league, so it's only possible with a united team. And we have that here, from the cleaning lady to the president."