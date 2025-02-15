Frustration at the champions
Sturm coach: “We’ll address things head-on!”
Find out what the winners and losers had to say after the clashes between Red Bull Salzburg and WSG Tirol, Wolfsberger AC and SK Sturm Graz and FC Blau-Weiß Linz against SCR Altach HERE!
Gerald Scheiblehner (BW Linz coach): "That was a very poor performance from us today. We didn't manage to bring our game onto the pitch in either half. We made too many mistakes, offensively and defensively, and conceded goals too easily. A bad day from us, there are days like that. We made unbelievable mistakes in both directions."
Fabio Ingolitsch (Altach coach): "We've often sold ourselves well in recent weeks and months, but didn't get the results. I'm super happy that it worked out today. Many top teams have bared their teeth here, today Blue & White bared their teeth against us. Proud of the way the team performed. We clearly dominated all the statistics, so the win is well deserved."
Dietmar Kühbauer (WAC coach): "The first half hour in particular was fantastic. We deserved to lead and could perhaps have gone higher. The second half was a bit tighter, but we still had the better chances. The boys really did a great job. That's why I'm very, very satisfied today. And I think they can be even more satisfied."
Alessandro Schöpf (WAC goalscorer): "If I could have painted it for myself, I would have painted it the same way. But it's not about me, it's about the fact that we played a very, very good game over 90 minutes today. The only thing we have to criticize in the first half is that we were only 2-0 up, in quotation marks. We missed one or two chances. All in all, it was a very successful game today."
Jürgen Säumel (Sturm coach): "The performance and the result are absolutely disappointing. We missed everything to take something from WAC today. We'll work hard next week, we'll address things internally and then I'm convinced that we'll show a different face against Blau-Weiß Linz."
Thomas Letsch (Salzburg coach): "It's a deja vu to the Klagenfurt game, only even more extreme. We started the game disastrously, behaved awkwardly and just watched. The first half was chaotic, there was no structure and you got the feeling that the players weren't ready for the game. We didn't change much tactically in the second half, but it was completely different. The statistics clearly show that we should have won the game. We gave away 90 minutes in two games, lost important points, and that simply hurts."
Philipp Semlic (WSG coach): "We wanted to surprise Salzburg, exploit our opponents' uncertainty and we did that well in the first 15 minutes. Despite the key absentees, the team performed superbly. They showed an incredible spirit and, with a bit of luck, we could have taken a further lead. After Salzburg equalized, my team got their breath back thanks to the three changes and defended the point with great passion. I'm proud that my team performed like that. We have the lowest budget in the league, so it's only possible with a united team. And we have that here, from the cleaning lady to the president."
