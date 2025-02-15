“Iokaste: The mother of war and her children

"There must be peace", says Iocaste and invites her hostile sons Eteocles and Polyneikes to the negotiating table. They sit bitterly and irreconcilably opposite each other at the barren table (stage: Hannah von Eiff). They both claim to rule over their hometown of Thebes and both have their reasons for doing so. But no matter how much the mother insists on reconciliation, the brothers will not be able to overcome their personal grievances and the fate of their family. War is as inevitable as it is all-encompassing. In the end, Iokaste will sit between the corpses of her sons and ask: "What now?"