Police: "Obscenity"
Turkish woman offered date for a fee – arrest
In Turkey, a well-known influencer offered a date for a fee on Valentine's Day. As this was "obscene", the 27-year-old was arrested by the Istanbul police morality office, a news agency reported.
Merve Taskin had offered on the X platform to be available for a date on Valentine's Day for the equivalent of 10,000 euros. She was talkative and "smarter than you think", according to the online offer. She is also modest, well-known and can motivate people to take on projects if desired. The influencer promised that she would present a good image to the outside world and ensure that no one fell in love with her.
The post was shared 250 times on platform X (as of February 14, 2025, 6.37 p.m.) and liked almost 1000 times. Many people complained to her after the post, said Taskin. However, she does not believe that eating out is a crime. "We can also eat with the police on request," the 27-year-old said.
You can see the influencer's offer here.
She was actually arrested for the offer. In the past, the influencer has already stood trial for "obscene images". She is also known for speaking openly about taboos. For example, the young Turkish woman said she earned money via the erotic platform "Onlyfans". This meets with strong disapproval, especially in conservative circles in her country.
Taskin is followed on X by more than 120,000 people.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
