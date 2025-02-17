FPÖ criticism in Tulln
“Cutting posts does not save any tax money”
The ÖVP has even increased its absolute majority in Tulln in the election, so it doesn't need a partner. But even without coalition poker, things are heating up in the town on the Danube: because the number of deputy mayors is to be reduced, which will also cost the FPÖ a post, the sparks are flying.
The fact that the mayor of Tulln is publicly taking a stand against Herbert Kickl even before his plans to become chancellor fail naturally does not go down well with the local FPÖ. In a statement entitled "Not my chancellor", ÖVP city leader Peter Eisenschenk expresses his frustration with federal politics. He wants to be someone who "thinks for" and lives together - the liberal frontman, however, would question "state-relevant pillars such as democracy, the rule of law, the media and Europe". Eisenschenk said: "He is not my chancellor, never."
Two deputy mayors saved
For the Freedom Party, this is all just "hot air", as reported in a press release: While Eisenschenk always pleads for cooperation in Tulln, he marginalizes the FPÖ in the federal government. And not only there: As reported, the city now wants to decimate the number of deputy mayors from three to one in the constituent meeting. This also means that city councillor Andreas Bors (FPÖ) is no longer entitled to a deputy position.
In an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, however, the blue politician does not see much merit in Eisenschenk's argumentation: "Deleting these posts will not result in any financial savings for the city," says Bors. Only the reduction from eleven to nine councillors could save the budget 250,000 euros.
"Black show politics"
And: "As recently as January, ÖVP parliamentary group leader Peter Höckner declared that the option with three deputy mayors would have worked better", Bors criticizes the "show politics" of the Black Party. In the election on 26 January, the ÖVP had even been able to increase its absolute majority in the garden city with just under 60 percent of the vote.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
