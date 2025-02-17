“Cutting posts does not save any tax money”

The fact that the mayor of Tulln is publicly taking a stand against Herbert Kickl even before his plans to become chancellor fail naturally does not go down well with the local FPÖ. In a statement entitled "Not my chancellor", ÖVP city leader Peter Eisenschenk expresses his frustration with federal politics. He wants to be someone who "thinks for" and lives together - the liberal frontman, however, would question "state-relevant pillars such as democracy, the rule of law, the media and Europe". Eisenschenk said: "He is not my chancellor, never."